Independence police seek masked gunmen

Independence Police are hoping surveillance pictures of masked gunmen will help them identify the two armed robbery suspects.

The robbery occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Cheap Smokes & Liquor on U.S. Highway 24.

Police say surveillance video shows the suspects likely approached the business from Concord Circle, just north of the business.

The first suspect entered the business, pointed his pistol at the clerk and demanded money.

The second suspect entered the business, jumped over the counter and started gathering tobacco products.

After taking tobacco products and money, the suspects left on foot, possibly heading back toward Concord Circle.

Anyone with information should call the Independence Police Criminal Investigations Unit tips line at 816-325-7777 or email information to leads@indepmo.org.

