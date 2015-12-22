6 people displaced after apartment fire - KCTV5

6 people displaced after apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, MO

The Kansas City Fire Department is investigating a fire that started at a three story apartment building Tuesday night. 

When crews arrived on the scene shortly after 9:30 p.m. there was a fire on the second floor of the building, which is located near the intersection of Linwood Boulevard and Olive Street. 

The fire department got all residents evacuated from the building.

No one was hurt, but six people were displaced.

