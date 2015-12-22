5 Chiefs players named to 2016 NFL Pro Bowl roster

Five members of the Kansas City Chiefs have been selected to participate in the 2016 NFL Pro Bowl.

Eric Berry, a safety, received his fourth nomination, tight end Travis Kelce received his first nomination, linebacker Tamba Hali received his fifth nomination, cornerback Marcus Peters received his first nomination and linebacker Justin Houston received his fourth nomination.

The 2016 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Jan. 31, and televised live on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT from Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI.

This year’s all-star game features the new format adopted in 2014. Players were selected without regard to conference in voting by fans, coaches and players. Players will be assigned to teams during the 2016 Pro Bowl Draft on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Hali (6-3, 275) has started all 14 games at linebacker in 2015, tallying 48 tackles (39 solo), including 11 for loss, 6.5 sacks (-53.0 yards), 18 quarterback pressures and two forced fumbles in his 10th season with the Chiefs. Hali has earned five consecutive Pro Bowl selections.



Hali has missed only two games since joining the club, starting 155 regular season contests (105 games at outside linebacker and 50 contests at defensive end). He’s recorded 33 career forced fumbles, which ranks second in team history and has collected 86.0 sacks to rank third in team history. A native of Monrovia, Liberia, Hali was selected 20th overall in the 2006 NFL Draft by Kansas City after starring collegiately at Penn State.

Houston (6-3, 258) has started 11 games at outside linebacker and once again leads the Chiefs in sacks, with 7.5, through Week 15. One of the premier pass rushers in the NFL, he also has two interceptions on the season, including a 17-yard INT return touchdown in Week 11 at San Diego. Houston moved up the Chiefs record books early in the season, his 56.0 sacks are the fifth-most in franchise history. Since coming into the league in 2011, Houston’s 56.0 sacks rank as the third-most in the NFL during that time span. Houston has 30 tackles on the season (25 solo), nine tackles for loss, six passes defensed and is second on the team with 13 quarterback pressures. This season will be Houston’s fourth earned trip to the NFL’s all-star game.



A Statesboro, GA, native, Houston has played in 70 games (64 starts) since being drafted in the third round (70th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Chiefs. He has 279 tackles (242 solo), 56.0 sacks (-324.5 yards), three interceptions for 48 yards, 25 passes defensed, four fumble recoveries, eight forced fumbles and 80 QB pressures. He played collegiately at Georgia.

Kelce (6-5, 260) has started at tight end in all 14 games in his third NFL season with the Chiefs, posting 65 receptions for 822 yards, including four touchdowns. His 822 receiving yards (12.6 avg.) rank fifth in the NFL among tight ends in the 2015 season. From 2014-15, Kelce ranks among the top four in the NFL in yardage (1,684) and has the number one ranking in yards after catch for tight ends (1,026). This marks Kelce’s first selection into the NFL’s all-star game.



After spending the majority of his rookie season in 2013 on injured reserve, Kelce led the Chiefs in receptions and receiving yards in 2014 with 67 catches for 862 yards. His career numbers include 132 receptions for 1,684 yards (12.8 avg.) with nine touchdowns. A native of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Kelce was selected by Kansas City in the third round (63rd overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Peters (6-0, 197) has started all 14 games for the Chiefs in 2015. In his rookie campaign, Peters leads the team with seven interceptions and 234 return yards, returning two INTs for touchdowns (vs. DEN 11/17 & at BAL 12/20). He has 58 total tackles (51 solo), one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and 23 passes defensed. Peters ranks in the top-three in the NFL in three important defensive categories including interceptions (2nd), interception yards (1st) and passes defensed (2nd). Peters’ 23 passes defensed is a Chiefs rookie record and his seven interceptions are tied for second all-time among Chiefs rookies.



The Oakland, CA, native played collegiately at Washington. He originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (18th overall) of the Chiefs in the 2015 NFL Draft. Peters is the first rookie to earn Pro Bowl honors since safety Eric Berry did so following the 2010 season.

Pro Bowl alternates are Derrick Johnson, Dontari Poe, Alex Smith and Dustin Colquitt.

