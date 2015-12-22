Man charged in August murder in Kansas City

An 18-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with murder for the shooting death of a man in August.

Adonis E. Morris,18, has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the August 4, 2015 fatal shooting of Owen Smith, 20, as Smith drove in the 3600 block of E. 60th Street,

Morris is also facing one count of the Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Armed Criminal Action.

According to court records, police found the victim in the driver’s seat of a blue Chevrolet Malibu on the evening of the shooting. He had been shot multiple times. Smith died the next day.

Numerous shell casings were found in the driveway of a nearby residence.

Morris is in custody. Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved