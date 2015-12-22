Woman facing charges for wreck that killed mother, seriously injured kids

Six children are still fighting to recover from a crash that killed their mother. While the bumps and bruises are healing, they may never fully recover emotionally.

The six children - four boys and two girls ranging in age from one and a half to 10 years old - were rushed to Children's Mercy Hospital with critical injuries. The youngest boy had surgery Wednesday for internal injuries.

Family says children may never recover emotionally from crash that killed mother

A 26-year-old woman is facing charges for the deadly September crash that took the life of Mariana Hernandez-Gonzales near East 9th Street and Hardesty Avenue, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Tuesday.

Deanna Holleran, 26, faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and three counts of second-degree assault. The charges say that the felony murder charge is based on the fact that Hernandez-Gonzales was killed in a crash that resulted from the Holleran's perpetration of the class C felony of tampering.

According to court records, police were called to 9th and Hardesty on the evening of Sept. 15, and found Hernandez-Gonzales, 30, dead at the scene. Her overturned Chevrolet Tahoe and a heavily damaged vehicle were nearby. She had been thrown from the Tahoe.

The victim’s husband was driving and he as well as their six children also were in the vehicle. Three children were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Her children and husband were witness to her death when a shootout led to their crash.

The tears come every day for the mother of Hernandez-Gonzales. She visits the grave several times a week.

The children, ages 1 1/2 through 10, are now out of the hospital. The last one was released just a week ago.

But emotionally, Hernandez-Gonzales’ sister and mother are struggling. The youngest now calls his grandma, his abuela, "mama,” as he looks for someone to fill his mother’s shoes.

“The little boys, they kiss her picture and they cry a lot,” said Andrea Hernandez, the victim’s sister, through a translator.

Court documents said Holleran was driving a Chrysler with two other people inside. They left a gas station at Winner Road and Hardesty Avenue when they said another vehicle got behind them and started shooting. A passenger in the Chrysler fired back at the other vehicle.

Holleran told police she knew the vehicle she was driving was stolen and that she had been using methamphetamines and marijuana just before driving it. She also said as she approached 9th and Hardesty she knew she had a red light, but out of fear of her life, she closed her eyes and intentionally "gunned it" as she entered the intersection. It was then that she and the SUV crashed.

Court documents said Holleran and one passenger were able to get out of the Chrysler and ran a short distance.

A passerby stopped to try to help and several people in the Chrysler, including Holleran, took off in the Good Samaritan's car to avoid police.

The news that three months later someone has been held accountable brings some relief, but little comfort to Hernandez-Gonzales’ family.

"Even though she's in jail and stuff no one is going to bring her back," Hernandez said.

Holleran’s bond was set at $500,000.

