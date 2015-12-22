Overland Park accountant embezzled more than $4 million

Mercedes Benz AMG GTS G500, one off the vehicles purchased by Thomas Hauk with money he stole

An Overland Park accountant has admitted he embezzled more than $4 million from his firm’s clients.

Thomas Hauk, 42, pleaded guilty to five counts of bank fraud, two counts of wire fraud, five counts of counterfeit securities and four counts of money laundering.

Hauk worked as accountant at Assured Management Company from approximately 2005 to July 2015. He resigned in 2015 to begin a new financial management company, JIM Management, with one of the victims of his scheme. JIM quickly dissolved when the investigation related to Hauk’s embezzlement at Assured Management began to unfold.

On Tuesday afternoon, Assured Management issued the following statement:

"As soon as we uncovered possible misconduct by this former employee, we notified the FBI as well as the small number of confidential clients impacted. We have cooperated fully with the authorities, including providing all necessary information to assist in justice being served. This individual violated the law, our trust and most importantly, that of our clients.

“We are deeply committed to the individuals we serve, and have communicated with them regarding the steps we have taken with authorities. We are grateful for the response thus far from our valued clients and appreciate the hard work of the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in bringing this individual to justice.” - Bob McGannon, Executive Vice President, Assured Management Company

Between 2006 and July 2015, Hauk engaged in several schemes to defraud four Assured Management clients by embezzling funds from their accounts. Hauk stole money to support this lifestyle, which included paying living expenses during two marriages and divorces, sending money to a paramour, and purchasing valuable items and motor vehicles, including the purchase of high-dollar vehicles, trailers, jewelry and motorcycles.

For example, Hauk purchased a 2006 Ford GT for $223,249, a 2009 Ferrari for $205,953 and a 2014 Ducati motorcycle for $64,160. Hauk stored the vehicles and motorcycles in three storage units he purchased in Kansas City for $163,500.

To date, the total discovered loss to four victims of Hauk’s embezzlement - one a company with ties to golf legend Tom Watson - is $4,093,771. A fifth victim, who suffered no financial loss, worked for Assured Management.

Hauk’s financial fraud scheme began at least in 2006, but the amount of money he was stealing accelerated during the last three years before his scheme was uncovered.

His dirty money car collection was so large it took a helicopter to fit them all into one picture.

During a five-year period, Hauk spent approximately $1,207,639 using three credit cards to purchase such items as:

• $30,500 at Hannoush Jewelry on a 2.5 karat diamond ring,

• $2,400 at Alexander McQueen on a handbag,

• $4,725 at Hannoush Jewelry on a 1887 Carrera bracelet,

• $6,458 at Hannoush Jewelry on a Tag Heuer Carrera watch,

• $4,464 at Hannoush Jewelry on another Carrera 1887 bracelet,

• $8,000 at Custom Wheels related to vehicle accessories,

• $10,123 at Reno’s Powersports related to motorcycles and vehicle accessories,

• $24,555 on insurance related expenses,

• $5,078 at KC Trends related to vehicle accessories,

• $3,107 at B&H Photo Video,

• $3,900 at Sline Motorsports related to vehicle accessories,

• $9,700 on Paypal transactions,

• $8,819 on airline related expenses,

• $6,468 on hotel related expenses,

• $3,792 at Bikesource, and

• $5,436 on Apple products and services.

The Johnson County man kept a modest profile from his Overland Park home near Lamar Avenue and West 101st Street. He was making $50,000-$60,000 per year and neighbors said he was blending in well, except for the exotic cars in the driveway.

Hauk is subject to a sentence of up to 30 years in federal prison without parole for each count of bank fraud, 20 years in federal prison for each count of wire fraud, 10 years in federal prison for each count of counterfeit securities and 10 years in federal prison for each count of money laundering. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

The case was investigated by the FBI.

KCTV5's Laura McCallister contributed to this report.

