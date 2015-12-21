Johnny Football hits Arrowhead this Sunday

At first glance, the match up looks like a "dog." The 3-11 Browns at the 9-5 Chiefs.

But, when you consider the Chiefs precarious position in the AFC Wild Card race, their hopes of catching Denver in the AFC West race, and the man who will lead the Browns offense into Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday, this game suddenly looks a lot more interesting.

"He's seems like an arrogant jerk, but he can really play!"

That was the opinion of one SEC coach after Johnny Manziel torched the league, on his way to the 2012 Heisman Trophy.

While he was shredding SEC defenses to the tune of over 3,000 yards passing and 1,0000 rushing yards (he was the first freshman to accomplish the feat), Manziel became a near folk hero, winning the title "Johnny Football."

Of course, he also turned off a lot of people with his brash confidence.

"I'm not sure Johnny handled himself was well as he could have, but then, few freshmen have ever had to deal with that kind of hype." Texas A&M Coach Kevin Sumlin told one reporter after his QB became the first freshman to win the Heisman.

Manziel's troubles grew during his time at A&M, and followed him to the NFL, where he's been through scandal, rehab and a 2-game suspension.

The suspension came this season, after he was captured on video partying during the Browns' bye-week (which violates the rules of his rehab). He then lied to the Browns coaches and general manager about the incident, saying that it was "old video."

But, desperate times require desperate measures, and the Browns are truly desperate. So, two weeks ago, head coach Mike Pettine inserted Manziel into the Browns starting line up, and he reacted with 270 passing yards, with one TD and one interception, as his Browns beat the 49ers 24 to 10.

He followed that up with 9 of 32 passing for 161 yards, with one touchdown and one interception as the Browns lost at Seattle 30 to 13.

Many Browns watchers feel like Manziel has an opportunity to finally take over the Cleveland QB spot.

The unbelievably shifty quarterback's ability to make big plays running or throwing the football will be a focus for the Chiefs.

KC's defense has turned into a takeaway machine over the past two months, forcing 21 turnovers, while the offense has only given up the football 4 times.

That's the prime reason for the Chiefs eight-game winning streak, and for KC's plus-15 turnover ratio, which ranks second in the NFL behind only Carolina's plus-19.

The Chiefs have pulled within one game of reeling Denver in the AFC West. The Broncos will host the 11-3 Bengals on Sunday.

KC currently leads the Jets and Steelers in the AFC Wild Card race, but a Chiefs loss, coupled with New York and Pittsburgh wins would drop KC out of a playoff spot, so Sunday's game is of critical importance.

You can see the Chiefs and Browns Sunday on KCTV5. The game kicks off at 12 Noon.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved