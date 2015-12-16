Bomb threat forces evacuation at Oak Grove High School

Some tense moments at Oak Grove High School Wednesday as the school received a bomb threat.

The high school was evacuated and all other district schools were placed on lockdown.

The action was taken after the district received an email indicating there was a bomb in the high school's gymnasium.

The email was received about noon, and the high school was immediately evacuated. Other Oak Grove schools were put on lockdown.

Oak Grove police, Jackson County Sheriff's deputies, and K-9 units searched the area, but found nothing. As a precaution, all schools and buildings in the district were also searched.

The Oak Grove Police Department is handling the case with assistance from the FBI and surrounding police communities.

