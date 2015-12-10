Passerby who found injured KCPD officer believes God guided him

The wreck happened about 8:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 435 just before U.S. Highway 71.

An off-duty Kansas City police officer who was found Thursday morning suffered life-threatening injuries after a motorcyclist crash.

Police believe the officer was lying in a ditch, hurt, for hours, before someone finally found him and called 911.

Sources tell KCTV5 News that the motorcyclist was riding his personal 2001 Yamaha and it’s believed he hit a sign, left the roadway and ended up down in a ditch. There is no evidence of any other vehicles involved.

It's believed he was there for at least several hours. There's no telling how many people drove past him before Cody Beecher, a Lenexa man, said he spotted something out of the corner of his eye and God told him to turn around about 8:15 a.m. Beecher circled back around I-435 and stopped to investigate what it was he saw.

Right away he realized it was a man in trouble.

"I got out and yelled, ‘Are you OK? Are you OK?’ And he didn't respond. I saw the extent of his injuries and sprung into action and called 911," Beecher said.

Beecher stayed on the phone with a 911 operator. Even though the man was unconscious, Beecher kept talking to him, telling him that help was on the way.

"I saw the wedding ring on his hand and I knew he was young and I thought he probably has a family," he said.

Beecher was right. The injured man is Kansas City Police Department Officer Nate Harrison, a married father of three young boys.

One of Harrison's relatives reached out to Beecher’s wife on social media. They said Harrison was due home Wednesday about 8:30 p.m., but never showed. Police believe Harrison was in the ditch for at least several hours, if not all night long. Thousands of drivers passing by were unable to see him.

"The fireman came up to me and said, ‘You are the only one who stopped. You just saved his life,’" Beecher said.

The incident closed the ramp from northbound I-435 to northbound Hwy. 71 for a couple hours.

The officer was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Harrison is not out of the woods and remains in critical condition. He was not on duty at the time of the accident, but his law enforcement family is doing all they can to support him and his family as he fights for his life.

Click here for a GoFundMe page with information and ways to help.

A fund has been set up at the Greater KC Public Safety Credit Union. Those wishing to donate to help the injured officer can stop by any location or call them at 816-504-2800. You don't need a name, just mention it is for the officer injured in motorcycle accident and it will go to his young children.

Beecher hopes one day he can meet the man he believes he was destined to find.

“My heart is heavy. I sent out multiple prayer chains because God led me to this man for a reason and he's not giving up. He's not done. I believe that," Beecher said.

