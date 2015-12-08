Stepmother accused of murdering 7-year-old boy denies charges

Human remains found at a KCK barn are believed to be those of a child, a coroner said Tuesday. However, tests to determine whether the bones belong to a missing 7-year-old boy could take weeks, Wyandotte County Coroner Dr. Alan Hancock said.

A gruesome investigation in KCK includes sickening suspicions that a father fed his 7-year-old son to pigs after beating him to death, a source close to the case says.

Heather Jones, 29, faces a first-degree murder as well as a child abuse charges in connection to the death of a child who authorities believe is her husband's missing son, prosecutors said.

The stepmother accused of murdering a 7-year-old boy says she is not guilty.

Heather Jones, 29, appeared Monday via a video feed before a Wyandotte County judge, who read the charges to her. She entered her plea and asked for a court-appointed lawyer. The judge set her next court appearance for Dec. 22.

Police believe young Adrian Jones was killed and then fed to pigs. His father, Michael Jones, who has been in custody since late last month, is being held on $10 million bond.

He also faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of his son. In addition, he has been charged with child abuse, aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Jerome A. Gorman said the child abuse charge against Michael Jones, described as "torturing or cruelly beating," indicates Adrian was abused between May 1 and Sept. 28.

A Wyandotte County judge denied requests to release affidavits to support the charges against the couple because the documents are part of an ongoing investigation.

Police came to the couple's Piper home in the 5200 block of N. 99th Street on Nov. 25 on a report of Michael Jones attacking his wife and firing a gun at her. As the investigation progressed, someone told them to check for Adrian's decomposed body. By the next day, they were searching a barn on the property where they discovered human remains.

Adrian allegedly went missing towards the end of September and no one ever reported his disappearance.

Six children, all girls ranging in age from 10 to less than 2, were taken from the home after the disturbance and are in state custody. Gorman has said the children were healthy and safe, and would be under court jurisdiction "for some time."

