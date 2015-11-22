Franklin county "murder house" burns to ground

A Franklin County, KS house where multiple murders were committed has burned to the ground.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department discovered the victims in May 2013. The bodies of Andrew Stout, Steven White, and Kaylie Bailey were found on the farm in a rural part of the county. It would be days before the body of Bailey's baby daughter, Lana, was located in neighboring Osage County. Kyle Flack has been charged with four counts of first degree murder in the case.

According to authorities, early Sunday morning crews responded to a report of a fire in the area of K68 and George Road in Franklin County. Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies along with members of the Pamona Fire Department located a house fire at 3197 Georgia Road, the farm where the three murders took place.

The fire has been deemed as suspicious in nature. It's being investigated by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of Ottawa Fire Department Arson Investigators, the Franklin County Fire Marshal and the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s office.

The residence was classified a total loss.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved