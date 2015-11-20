Republicans pressuring Nixon to block Syrian refugees

Missouri Governor Jay Nixon will join five former governors on Friday for a discussion on economic development, but the one issue following the governor as he travels around the state this week has to do with Syrian refugees.



Republican lawmakers are pressuring Nixon, a Democrat, to block Syrian refugees from entering Missouri.



Nixon says he will not.



“We have them here now. We have 2,000 in America. They've gone through a very significant vetting process. As long as that process is strong, I think certainly,” Nixon said in response to a reporter’s question about where he supports refugees coming to Missouri.



But a new poll from the Missouri Alliance for Freedom shows a majority of Missourians don't agree with the governor on this issue.



Sixty-seven percent oppose letting Syrian refugees into the country, while 61 percent believe Nixon should follow other governors, like Kansas Governor Sam Brownback, to try to block refugees from settling in Missouri.



It’s also become a big political issue, including in the Missouri governor's race.



The three Republican candidates running to replace Nixon all oppose letting Syrian refugees into Missouri.



Some Republican state lawmakers are working on special legislation that would block Nixon from letting refugees in.



But the governor says everyone opposed to letting them in ought to think about their own family history.



“You don't have to go back many generations. All of us can go back just a generation or two. Someone in your lineage made a decision to leave where they were to come to what they thought were a better place,” said Nixon. “America has a responsibility to have a beacon of hope. We’re taking care of people who are in a very unfortunate situation.”



Nixon also reminded his critics that this is an issue the federal government should decide.



Some legal experts say because of the Refugee Act of 1980, a federal law, governors cannot block immigrants from entering their states.



But the political debate appears it won’t settle down any time soon.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved