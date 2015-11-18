World's easiest credit fraud case may never be solved

A KCK woman unfortunately has joined the 14 million Americans whose credit card information has been stolen.

The $500 spent from her account at a Foot Locker in Chicago is now part of the $6.1 billion racked up every year in fraudulent charges.

Brie, who asked KCTV5 News not to use her last name, found out her credit card’s magnetic strip was compromised. Someone took the information from the strip, made a counterfeit credit card with someone else’s name and then went on a sneaker shopping spree.

"When I saw it was $500, my heart dropped," Brie said.

But her disappointment would only grow when she learned the man who used her card probably won’t be arrested or ever face a judge.

She went to the KCK Police Department to file a report - one of the crucial steps to get fraudulent charges off your account. However, what police told her blew her away.

"They said they were understaffed by about 50 people so they don’t have the resources to pursue it. Nobody was going to reach out to Chicago or go to Chicago to get the surveillance. Basically, it’s not a priority. I was pretty discouraged," she said.

Foot Locker told her it has clear surveillance video of the person using the card. The company said they would only turn that video over the law enforcement. However, police officers never requested it.

The shoe store also gave her the name of the person who used her card.

The $500 charge is a small drop in the bucket when it comes to credit card fraud, but Brie says it’s about principal.

"It's important to me. I don't want any of the information to be used. I don't want my husband’s information used. I don't know what they have on me," she said.

KCTV5 reached out to KCK police about Brie’s case. They sent her a pamphlet for counseling which further confused her.

The Federal Trade Commission gives a number of suggestions in keep your information safe. It suggests to shred everything, pay bills online, change to electronic statements and don’t carry all your debit and credit cards at one time.

The FTC says if you carry a light wallet it lessens the blow if it’s stolen. It also prevents all your information from being stolen if someone uses a scanner to steal the information from your card.

Radio-frequency identification chip readers can pick up credit card information from 10 feet away. Banks say the chip’s information is encrypted, but it can still be used if it falls in the right hands.

To learn more about credit card fraud prevention, visit the FTC’s website by clicking here.

