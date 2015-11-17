More enforcement underway as Kansas City's new streetcar is tested

Streetcar Authority officials are continuing to test out car No. 801 this week after multiple successful runs through downtown on its own electrical power. (@kcstreetcar via Instagram)

Streetcar Authority officials are continuing to test out car No. 801 this week after multiple successful runs through downtown on its own electrical power.

Crews will test how the car runs along the line until about 8 a.m. Tuesday. On Wednesday and Thursday, they are expecting testing and rail work to last until about 10 a.m.

Officials will also be installing more signage along the two-mile stretch. The city says some drivers in the area are accidentally parking along the track during testing, which will result in their vehicle getting towed.

Streetcar officials are encourage drivers to steer clear of parking near testing and give workers plenty of room.

Streetcar No. 801 is the first of four vehicles that are part of Kansas City’s $102 million downtown starter route.

The north-south streetcar will travel along Main Street and connect the River Market to Crown Center and Union Station, serving the Central Business District, the Crossroads Art District and the Power and Light District, as well as numerous businesses, restaurants, art galleries, educational facilities and residents.

The KC Streetcar will be free to ride, which means there is no fare to ride on the streetcar as it travels the two miles through the heart of downtown.

It will run with traffic and travel at traffic speeds. Streetcar vehicles are capable of traveling at speeds up to at least 45 miles per hour. However, it is unlikely the streetcar will reach those speeds in the downtown environment.

