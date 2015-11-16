Parents alerted to threat at Staley High School

Parents have been alerted to an alleged threat at Staley High School.

The North Kansas City district acknowledged that a written statement was received, but said the threat was deemed to be "non-credible."

We contacted the district, which responded with the following statement.

As you can imagine, North Kansas City Schools takes all threats to our schools very seriously and work with law enforcement to thoroughly investigate. In all cases, the safety and security of students, teachers and staff is the top priority. While an investigation of a written statement at Staley was investigated by our law enforcement partners and deemed to be “non credible”, as a precaution, extra deputies will be on campus as an enhanced security measure.

Families were notified of the results of the investigation in messages both Saturday afternoon and again today.

KCTV5 obtained a copy of that message, issued in a phone call by Staley High principal Clark Merson.

Good evening Staley Parents. This is Clark Mershon, principal of Staley High School. The purpose of my phone call is to update you regarding the message I sent you this past Saturday afternoon.

To be clear, our administrative team and law enforcement have investigated thoroughly the incident that came to our attention last week. We examined with the highest degree of care, giving this investigation its due diligence.

As parents please take the opportunity to talk with your student about sharing factual information while avoiding speculation and false claims. In the future and as always, if your student has credible information to share, please have them report to the Staley administration. They can also use Text-A-Tip. This is far better than posting to social media.

We believe that our Staley students have, and will continue, to act worthy of themselves. Ready to do what needs to be done to support a culture that is inclusive, respectful, and truthful – core values of our school.

Once again, a safe and respectful school is our highest priority. Therefore, we will have extra deputies on campus as an enhanced security measure.

Thanks and have a great evening.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved