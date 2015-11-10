Person killed, another injured when car flips - KCTV5

Person killed, another injured when car flips

Posted: Updated:
(Josh Collins/KCTV) (Josh Collins/KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

One person was ejected and killed and a second person was injured when a car crashed and flipped Tuesday night.

The victim has been identified as 53-year-old Allan R. Alley of Shawnee.

It happened about 7:18 p.m. Police said Alley was killed and another man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

The driver was headed north on Cambridge Circle when he went under the Interstate 35 bridge, hit a post that holds up the bridge and flipped. 

Police haven't said if they believe speed was a factor, but the car traveled some distance before it came to rest.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.