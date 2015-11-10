Person killed, another injured when car flips

One person was ejected and killed and a second person was injured when a car crashed and flipped Tuesday night.

The victim has been identified as 53-year-old Allan R. Alley of Shawnee.

It happened about 7:18 p.m. Police said Alley was killed and another man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was headed north on Cambridge Circle when he went under the Interstate 35 bridge, hit a post that holds up the bridge and flipped.

Police haven't said if they believe speed was a factor, but the car traveled some distance before it came to rest.

