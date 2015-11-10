Kansas City neighborhood fed up with 'house from hell'

Workers were seen picking up trash and clearing out weeds outside the home. (Emily Rittman/KCTV5 News)

A city contractor arrived at the home on Thursday, two days after a KCTV5 investigative storied aired on the property. (Emily Rittman/KCTV5 News)

Neighbors have been fighting for years to get a dilapidated home torn down. The called KCTV5 to find out why it’s taking so long.

Anita Potts love her parents’ Ivanhoe neighborhood.

It’s where she grew up, but what she doesn’t love is the massive eyesore that sits catty-corner to her parent's property near East 36th Street and Wayne Avenue.

“It was a very, very nice house,” she said, standing in front of a home with a sagging porch, a rotting roof and trash scattered all through the property.

The grass is as tall as her.

“I don’t want to sit on the porch and look at this dilapidated crap. I’m tired of it. I want it down,” she said.

Potts called KCTV5 News after chatting with a city worker who told her, “Your best bet to get action would be to call Channel 5.”

KCTV5's investigative unit started digging and found out the home was declared a dangerous building in April 2011.

The owners lost the home in Aug. 2014 after failing to pay property taxes. It will now go to the Kansas City Land Bank who can try and auction or sell the property. It’s a long and tedious process to get a home like this brought down.

“When we moved in we complained three to four times. The lady next door said she already been where we were,” said Jason Turner, who lives right next door in a brand new house with a manicured lawn. “It’s condemned. It looks like it’s going to fall any time.”

Neighbors said the property attracts squatters and thieves. Copper piping has been ripped out of the home. When crooks don’t find what they want in the abandoned home, they move on to the neighbors’ houses.

“You know, enough is enough. I’m sick of it! Tear it down!” Turner exclaimed in frustration.

It’s not that simple. The city has a budget called the “abatement fund” which pays for tearing these types of buildings down. It ran out of money back in February.

A city spokesperson told KCTV5 they plan to come out to the property soon and mow the overgrown grass. A city contractor arrived at the home on Thursday, two days after our investigative story aired. Workers were seen picking up trash and clearing out weeds.

If you have a problem property in your neighborhood the first step is to make a complaint with the city. Both Kansas City, MO, and Kansas City, KS, have 311 actions lines.

You can also fill out forms online. Below are links to forms to report code violations:

Click here for a list of properties Kansas City Land Bank has taken over.

KCTV5's Emily Rittman contributed to this report.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.