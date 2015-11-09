Royals fans, welcome back to Chiefs football!

Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters (22) celebrates his interception of a pass by Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Royals fanatics (seemingly most of Kansas City), welcome back to Chiefs football.

When we last saw you, the Chiefs were a disappointing 1 and 3 after opening the season with an impressive dismantling of the Texans, KC followed with a perfectly heartbreaking home loss to Denver, and an embarrassing Monday night effort at Green Bay, followed by a putrid loss at Cincinnati.

1 and 3.

Not exactly what we expected coming out of the preseason.

Here's what happened after you began eating, sleeping, living Royals baseball (Okay, I realize you did not sleep much!)

On October 11, while the Royals were shut down by Dallas Keuchel in a 4-2 loss at Houston, the Chiefs were blowing a 4th quarter lead in an 18-17 home loss to the Bears (yes, the awful Bears!).

Sunday, October 18, while the Royals were working out in Toronto, in preparation for game 3 of their series with the Blue Jays (which would be an 11-8 loss), the Chiefs were at Minnesota. Alex Smith threw for 282 yards and a touchdown, but playing without the injured Jamaal Charles, KC was held to just 57 yards rushing in a 16-10 loss.

A Chiefs team that was expected to challenge Denver for the AFC West stood 1-5. There were whispered questions about Coach Andy Reid and GM John Dorsey's futures.

Things turned around for the Chiefs on October 25, when KC whipped the Steelers 23-13, while the Royals were gearing up to take on the Mets in the World Series. In fact, perhaps the Royals luck rubbed off on the Chiefs, as Manager Ned Yost, Eric Hosmer, Ben Zobrist and the American League championship trophy took in the game on the Arrowhead sideline.

The two worlds collided on Sunday, November 1, when the Chiefs destroyed the Lions 45-10 in London during the morning, then the Royals wrapped up the World Series championship late that evening.

So, the Royals are champions and the Chiefs have won two games in a row!

That brings us to this week's game: the Chiefs at Denver.

The Royals weren't the only team rolling through October, as the Broncos ended the month with a perfect 7-0 record, a mark they would improve to 8-0.

This past Sunday, Denver finally lost a game, losing at Indianapolis.

So, it's a resurgent 3-5 Chiefs team taking on an 8-1 Denver squad.

The game kicks off at 3:25 Sunday afternoon. You can see the contest on your home of the Chiefs, KCTV5.

