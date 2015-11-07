Guilty plea entered in accident that killed 17-month-old

According to court documents, a recommended sentence of 149 months, 12 years and five months, in prison will be requested for Chism. (Johnson County Sheriff's Office)

A man has plead guilty to charges against him in an Overland Park crash that resulted in the death of a 17-month-old baby in 2015.

On Thursday Boyd Allen Chism, a 41-year-old Shawnee resident, entered a plea deal allowing him to plead guilty to one count of aggravated battery and one count of second-degree murder for his actions in the crash that claimed the life of toddler Addilynn Poole of Spring Hill.

Chrism had been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm.

According to court documents, a recommended sentence of 149 months, 12 years and five months, in prison will be requested for Chism. The court says Chism will be able to argue the recommended sentence.

Addilynn died in November of 2015 at a Johnson County Hospital following the crash in southern Overland Park. During the crash, a vehicle driven by Chism smashed into a second vehicle driven by Heather Poole, Addlynn's mother.

.Dave Galloway, who lives near the accident site, heard the crash.

“Just a loud bang. It sounded like something dropped real heavy," Galloway said.

The 20-year-old Poole was driving. Her and her eight-year-old adopted brother spent time at a local hospital.

Addilynn’s father, Ryan Poole, was also in the vehicle. He suffered minor injuries.

