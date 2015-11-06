Kansas City's first streetcar makes its debut

Kansas City’s first streetcar made its debut on the rail Friday morning as project officials towed it down the two-mile stretch for test runs.

The streetcar arrived Monday morning from Elmira, N.Y. At 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, officials started testing it on the tracks, to make sure its measurements were in line with the track and that it can endure hills and curves along the line. KC Streetcar officials say it passed its inspection well.

The remaining streetcars are expected to arrive in the next few weeks. Each car can hold up to 150 people and will be free to the public. The line is expected to open in the spring.

The arrival of the streetcars has been delayed.

As the streetcar rolled along the tracks Friday morning, some residents grabbed a cup of coffee and watched.

"I think it's a great asset for the city," said Mikael Nelson who has property along the line. "It will get us all around downtown and hopefully to the Plaza soon."

Claus Wawrzinek said he has been following the project's progress for a year now.

"It's pretty exciting," said. "It's been exciting to see all the bits and pieces come together."

The initial tests went well. The next step is to do tests to ensure overhead power lines don't pose any hazards.

DeAnn Smith and Ellen McNamara contributed to this report.

