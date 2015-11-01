Missouri QB Maty Mauk suspended for rest of season

Missouri suspended junior quarterback Maty Mauk for the rest of the season for disciplinary reasons, just six days after reinstating him. (AP, File)

The Tigers (4-4) play 24th-ranked Mississippi State (6-2) on Thursday night at home.

Freshman Drew Lock has made four starts since Mauk was first suspended.

The school said in a news release Sunday that it will not discuss further details of Mauk's suspension. The first suspension was for a violation of program policies.

