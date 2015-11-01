Royals cardiac kids win World Series championship!

ROYALS WIN! The Royals win the World Series Championship, capturing the crown for the first time in 30-years.

It was a typical Royals post-season game that left fans anxious and then setting off fireworks throughout the city.

And there will be a World Series parade on Tuesday in downtown Kansas City after the Royals took the crown.

The Royals fell behind early, rallied late and closed it out with a super-human performance by their bullpen.

In the end, it was all too much for the New York Mets, as the Royals won the series 4 games to 1.

The World Championship Trophy is coming to Kansas City for the first time in 30 years. And the sweet taste of Champagne will quench the bitter taste left last year by Madison Bumgarner and the San Francisco Giants. That Game 7 loss drove them this year.

Never waver. Win it all this time.

"Kansas City is No. 1. Who cares about what happened last year?" Perez said.

One agonizing step from ecstasy last season, this time the Royals reign after their latest incredible comeback and a go-ahead hit from maybe the most unlikely player in uniform.

Christian Colon singled home the tiebreaking run in the 12th inning and those bound-and-determined Royals rallied one more time to beat the New York Mets 7-2 in 12 innings early Monday for their first World Series championship since 1985.

Down 2-0 in the ninth, Kansas City fought back in Game 5 against two of the top arms on the pitching-rich Mets: Matt "Dark Knight" Harvey and Jeurys Familia. And the Royals did it not with home run power but instead a daring dash from Eric Hosmer, a three-run double by Lorenzo Cain and a couple of crucial stolen bases.

Consistent contact, keep the line moving, which is the theme of the Royals.

"I couldn't have written a better script," manager Ned Yost said.

That's how Series MVP Salvador Perez and the Royals became the first team since the 2002 Angels to come from behind in all four World Series wins, according to STATS.

Now, this group of homegrown favorites who turned around a floundering franchise, Mike Moustakas and Alex Gordon and Hosmer to name a few, take their place in Royals history alongside George Brett, Willie Wilson, Bret Saberhagen and those champs from 30 years ago.

They couldn't have done it without major contributions from newcomers like Ben Zobrist, Johnny Cueto, Kendrys Morales, Chris Young and Alex Rios.

With no margin for error, Harvey put the Mets' last hope in his hands and hung on as long as he could. After eight scoreless innings, he pushed to pitch the ninth and finally faltered.

"Obviously, I let my heart get in the way of my gut. I love my players. And I trust them," manager Terry Collins said. "It didn't work. It was my fault."

New York slugger Yoenis Cespedes exited with knee pain but Curtis Granderson hit a leadoff homer, his third long ball of the Series, and the Mets managed a 2-0 lead against heavy-hearted Royals starter Edinson Volquez, pitching one day after returning from his father's funeral.

But for these resilient Royals, no deficit is too large, no time in the game too late.

"We never quit. We never put our heads down," Perez said. "We always compete to the last out."

Perez looped a leadoff single in the 12th off losing pitcher Addison Reed, and pinch-runner Jarrod Dyson stole second. One out later, Colon stepped in as a pinch-hitter for his first plate appearance since the regular-season finale Oct. 4.

Hardly rusty, he lined a 1-2 pitch into left-center and pounded his chest at first base.

"He's a winner," Yost said.

Alcides Escobar added an RBI double, and Cain's bases-loaded double off 42-year-old Bartolo Colon broke it open.

All that was left was for Mr. Automatic Wade Davis to close it out. He threw a called third strike past Wilmer Flores to end it and tossed his glove high in the air as the Royals rushed toward the mound to celebrate. Davis and backup catcher Drew Butera, who had stepped in once the Royals pinch ran for Perez, embraced.

Hundreds of Royals fans dressed in blue descended toward the Kansas City dugout to cheer their champs. Perez received his MVP award after the catcher hit .364.

Later, the Mets came back onto the field to salute a smaller pocket of fans who stuck around for one last chant of "Let's go, Mets!" The players returned the favor.

Royals reliever Luke Hochevar, drafted No. 1 overall by the team in 2006, pitched two hitless innings for the win.

Fired up all night, Harvey was at 102 pitches following a 1-2-3 eighth and stalked briskly back to the dugout with one purpose in mind. There, cameras caught him telling Collins — in no uncertain terms — he was going back out for the ninth much like Bumgarner refused to come out a year ago in relief.

Collins relented, and a huge roar went up as Harvey bounded off the bench and sprinted to the mound, looking for his second complete game in the majors. But he walked Cain on a full-count slider, and Hosmer hit an RBI double.

Harvey was pulled for closer Familia, and Hosmer advanced on Moustakas' groundout to the right side.

Sound fundamentals, a Royals staple.

So up stepped Perez with the potential tying run 90 feet away, same as last year when he fouled out against Bumgarner to end the World Series.

This time, Perez got jammed and hit a slow grounder to third baseman David Wright, who froze Hosmer with a glance and threw across the diamond for the second out.

Hosmer, however, bolted for the plate when Wright released the ball. First baseman Lucas Duda fired wide of catcher Travis d'Arnaud — a good throw probably would have been in time — and Hosmer made a headfirst dive home with the tying run.

Hosmer celebrated with excited teammates, while Familia was saddled with his third blown save of the Series, though two were the result of shaky defense.

For the rising Mets, it was the final stop on a storybook ride. Underdogs in the NL East, they re-energized fans at Citi Field during their first winning season since Shea Stadium was still home in 2008, sweeping the Chicago Cubs for their first pennant in 15 years.

But the Mets remain without a World Series title since 1986.

Flush with young aces who flashed October mettle, New York could be a force for years to come. But first, offseason decisions on two important bats in the middle of the lineup: Cespedes and postseason star Daniel Murphy.

The game was big for Royals starter Edison Volquez who took the mound less than a week after his father died hours before he pitched Game 1.

Harvey, who was in his first year back from Tommy John surgery, was strong right out of the gate., striking out Alcides Escobar, and enticing Ben Zobrist to fly out before surrendering a bloop hit to left by Lorenzo Cain. Cain promptly stole second, but Hosmer struck out, which ended the Royals first.

In the bottom of the frame, Curtis Grandson put the Mets on the board with a lead-off home run. Volquez rebounded nicely, striking out David Wright and Daniel Murphy, and retiring Yoenis Cespedes on a routine grounder to Mike Moustakas. It was 1-0 Mets after one.

It was an uneventful top of the second for the Royals despite an error by Wright, the Mets third basemen.

Volquez made quick work of the Mets in their half of the inning, issuing a walk, but following up with a double play and a strike out.

The score remained 1-0 into the fourth as the Mets go 1-2-3 in the bottom of the third.

Harvey continued to impress, striking out the side in the top of the fourth, and retiring the Royals without incident in the fifth and sixth.

The Mets got the Royals on their heels in the bottom on the sixth, loading the bases on a walk, a single, and an error by Eric Hosmer.

Cespedes was up with the bases loaded and nobody out. One an 0-1 pitch, Cespedes fouled a ball off his left knew and crumbled to the ground.

He stayed in the game temporarily, but popped out to Escobar. Lucas Duda followed with a sacrifice fly to center, and it was 2-0 Mets. That was all Volquez would allow in a nice recovery. Still, the Royals trailed by two.

It was a promising start for the Royals in the top of the seventh as Moustakas rolled a single into right. But, that was all the Royals could muster. Heading into the bottom of the seventh, the Mets led 2-0. Through seven innings, Harvey had struck out nine, surrendered just four hits, and allowed nary a runner to score.

It was another easy inning for Harvey in the eighth, and the Royals were down to their final three outs.

The ninth will be forever remembered by Royals fans. After Cain walked, he then stole second on the first pitch to Hosmer. The first baseman ripped a double to left and the Royals had a run.

The Royals got Hosmer to third on a grounder to first. Then, as the Mets pulled the infield in, Salvador Perez hit a grounder to Wright at third. He made the throw to first, Hosmer broke for the plate and scored the tying run as Duda threw the ball to the backstop. The Royals rallied late again, and it was a brand new ballgame.

Herrera pitched another perfect inning in the bottom on the ninth and the game headed to the tenth tied 2-2. Herrera and Hochevar were lights out.

And, that's the way the game stayed into the 12th, and that's when things got really interesting. Perez singled, Dyson pinch ran, stole second, went to third on a ground out, and scored on a single by pinch hitter Christian Colon. That's right, Colon who hadn't had a single at bat in the entire post season. It was 3-2 Royals.

Another error on an easy play by second baseman Daniel Murphy put runners on first and second with only one out. Escobar singled to make it 4-2. Cain followed with a bases-clearing double, and the Royals had broken the game wide open, 7-2 Royals.

And the party was on. The Royals will return to Kansas City on Monday hoisting the trophy as owner David Glass said that has all the little balls on it.

UP NEXT

In an unusual bit of fortuitous scheduling, the teams open next season with two interleague games at Kansas City in early April.

