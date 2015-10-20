Family plans lawsuit after man fatally shot by police officer

A grieving mother has released a new video in hopes of raising public awareness after her son was fatally shot by a Kansas City police officer.

A grand jury cleared the officer who said he thought Ryan Stokes, 24, was carrying a gun. Stokes was carrying a flip phone.

Ryan Stokes' mother, Narene Stokes isn't satisfied with the investigation. She has retained an attorney in hopes of getting Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker to review the case again. She also wants to file a civil lawsuit.

Ryan Stokes died in July 2013 near the downtown Power and Light District.

Narene Stokes spoke to KCTV5 on Monday, which would have been her son's birthday. She wants the public to know her son was a loving young father and a hard worker who was deeply committed to his family and community. She says police officers were unprofessional, cruel and callous. She also accused them of telling lies about her son.

She is using #JusticeForRyanStokes to spread her son's story on social media.

"He was killed, murder by a police officer," she said. "He don't know what he took from us."

Brittney Lee is raising their 3-year-old daughter alone. She wants answers.

"Explain to my daughter why her dad is not here anymore," she said.

