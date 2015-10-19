Motorist killed by suspected drunk driver was dedicated public servant, volunteer

Mark Stubbs was traveling to breakfast with his son when a suspected drunk driver ran a red light and plowed into them. Their lives changed in a split second.

Stubbs would die and his son, who is in his early 20s, suffered serious injuries in the crash that occurred in south Overland Park about 8 a.m. Friday.

Friends, family and co-workers are mourning a devoted father, dedicated public servant and church volunteer.

Stubbs was a part-time police officer in Louisburg. He worked full time as a security officer at Shawnee Mission Medical Center. He was active at the Church of the Resurrection.

"Mark exemplified what an officer should be in his service to the community," Louisburg Police Chief Tim Bower said.

Stubbs was remembered as an outgoing, friendly man who always went the extra mile to help others.

His neighbors, Pat and Larry Boyd, said he never turned off his inner cop.

"He was very good at keeping an eye on everything," Pat Boyd said.

Those who know Stubbs are shaken at how he died.

"He always had a smile, always stayed positive," a teary-eyed Bowers said. "We lost one of the good ones."

Authorities say Dana Patton was driving in a stolen vehicle and fleeing police when he crashed into Stubbs' vehicle. He is being held on prior theft-related charges. Prosecutors are waiting to determine the younger Stubbs' condition before filing involuntary manslaughter and other charges against Dana Patton

