Steelers invade Arrowhead Stadium

The headline on ESPN.com is not encouraging.

"Improved D Makes Steelers scary."

That's all the Chiefs need, another reason to be worried about Sunday's game.

The Steelers have won four of their last five, with three of those wins quarterbacked by back-up QBs Michael Vick and Landry Jones.

Starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger injured his knee early in Pittsburgh's week-3 win over St.Louis. He hopes to play Sunday, but it will be a game-time decision.

His team has functioned just fine without him, ranking 9th in scoring with a 24-point per game average (the Chiefs are 8th at 21 points). Vick left last Sunday's game with a hamstring injury. His replacement, former Oklahoma QB Landry Jones, led a spirited comeback over Arizona, tossing a pair of touchdown passes.

The Steelers were impressed by Jones' ability to run the offense, which includes changing plays at the line of scrimmage.

"It was really like Ben's (Roethlisberger) little brother out there," running back Le'Veon Bell said after the game. "It kind of brought us back like, 'Dang, Landry has really got this.'"

Jones was 8 of 12 passing for 168 yards and the two TDs. Pittsburgh ran for 141 yards.

Meanwhile the Steeler defense (as the ESPN headline suggests) has been impressive. They are 5th in scoring defense, surrendering 18 points per game.

Pittsburgh is 6th in sacks, with 17, while the Chiefs are 31st in protecting the passer, having given up 24 sacks.

Last Sunday, Andy Reid put it simply. "We are one and five. That's what we are," he said. "We have to get better. I have to do a better job of getting the guys ready to go."

One Kansas City radio host said that, to him, Reid appears "tired and confused about what's going on with his team."

While that is up for question, what can not be debated is how lost the Chiefs offense has looked at times this year.

To beat a resurgent Steeler team, KC will have to move the football enough to take the pressure off their defense, and they will probably have to win the turnover battle.

They had two interceptions against Minnesota last Sunday. It might take that kind of effort this weekend, in order for the Chiefs to win.

Replacing the injured Jamaal Charles will not be easy, but KC needs to do better than the 18 carries for 57 yards they put up last weekend.

Can the Chiefs finally break this losing streak?

You can see for yourself, Sunday at 12 noon. right here on KCTV5.

