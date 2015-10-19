Community mourns police officer killed by alleged drunk hit-and-run driver

Sources tell KCTV5 News that the suspect is Dana Patton who has served jail time for drugs and battery.

The Louisburg Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Officer Mark Stubbs, 57, was struck and killed by a man police say was drunk and driving a stolen car. Sources tell KCTV5 News that the suspect is Dana Patton who has served jail time for drugs and battery.

The suspected drunk driver was driving east on 123rd Street about 8 a.m. Friday when he ran a red light and hit a vehicle traveling north on Metcalf Avenue. The vehicles then careened into two more vehicles.

Stubbs and his 23-year-old son were on their way to breakfast when they were hit. Stubbs died at the hospital. His son was injured but should recover.

After hitting the cars, the drunk driver ran on foot and entered a residence at the Cherry Creek Apartments through an unlocked door. A woman found him hiding in her back bedroom. The suspect then fled on foot to a nearby business complex where he was arrested. The woman was not injured.

Friends and family will remember Stubbs as more than just a police officer. He was a father, a community activist and the kind of person who always went out of his way for people.

Sunday morning's service at Leawood's Church of the Resurrection struck a somber note when Rev. Adam Hamilton made the announcement.

"I just want you all to remember the family of Mark Stubbs if you would," Hamilton said.

In addition to working for the Louisburg Police Department, Stubbs also volunteered as a security guard at his church and led a men's group within the congregation.

"He was the kind of guy who would have said, 'If someone is going to be hurt by this, it should me and not someone else.' I think that was what made him remarkable," Hamilton said.

Remarkable is the word of choice for many who knew Stubbs. Louisburg Police Chief Tim Bower where Stubbs worked part time.

"Everyone is very tight. We watch over each other," he said.

Stubbs also worked part time for the Shawnee Mission Medical Center alongside fellow security guard Cary Amos.

"It was hard to hear," Amos said.

Amos says students and faculty looked up to his colleague. Stubbs would go out of his way to help out a student.

"He was such a good guy. To lose his life was hard to take, for the whole department to take it," Amos said.

Now, the fallen officer's church, school and community are doing whatever they can to help his loved ones.

"The family is strong, strong faith. They are helping support each other," Bower said.

And as they cope with his tragic death, his friends and family are holding on to the man Stubbs was - a life lived for others.

"He always had a smile. He always made sure he was out, visible, helping people," Amos said.

Many say Stubbs exemplified what a police officer should be.

"The kind of person who routinely served other people before himself. He represented the best of the Christian faith and the people of this congregation. He will be sorely missed," Hamilton said.

Stubbs began his career in law enforcement more than 40 years ago in Kansas City. At one time, he was also the chief of police in Bel Aire, KS.

