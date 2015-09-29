Milestone marked for Kansas City streetcar project - KCTV5

Milestone marked for Kansas City streetcar project

Posted: Updated:
Another step forward to Kansas City's streetcar project Another step forward to Kansas City's streetcar project
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A significant milestone for Kansas City's streetcar project.

Construction has been finished on a new substation as part of the city's $102 million effort.

"That substation takes AC power that the city provides and turns it into DC power which will then power up the lines. That, in return, powers up the trains," contractor Joe Villalobos said.

This marks what the Kansas City Streetcar Authority says is the "beginning of the end" of the prep work for the streetcar line.

The substation is one of four that will power cars along the line from Union Station to the River Market.

"This is the third one that went in today. The fourth will go in next week. These are all signs of progress. With the city repaving the roads, that's really a sign that construction is coming to an end," Donna Mandelbaum with the Kansas City Streetcar Authority said.

In addition to the substation, road resurfacing continues, but that too will be ending soon.

As for the streetcars, their delivery has been delayed. But, the first car should arrive by the end of October following pressure applied to the manufacturer by city leaders.

"They were able to (get the cars delivered faster) when they added resources and manpower to it. In New York, we were able to capture some time. We're going to get it here and we're just hoping to do it right," Mandelbaum said.

Right now, the streetcars are still in New York going through testing. Soon enough, they'll be up and running in Kansas City.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.