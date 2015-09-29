Milestone marked for Kansas City streetcar project

Thursday was a big day for Kansas City - city officials held the official groundbreaking for the new downtown streetcar line and the city is already working on plans to expand the line to reach more parts of the city.

It's a huge day for the Kansas City streetcar. Friday crews showed off their hard work at the first completed station.

Those interested in the downtown Kansas City streetcar project's progress took a stroll along its route Sunday.

With a little more than a year left on the project, officials estimate the utility work is 96 percent done and the track work is about 82 percent complete.

A significant milestone for Kansas City's streetcar project.

Construction has been finished on a new substation as part of the city's $102 million effort.

"That substation takes AC power that the city provides and turns it into DC power which will then power up the lines. That, in return, powers up the trains," contractor Joe Villalobos said.

This marks what the Kansas City Streetcar Authority says is the "beginning of the end" of the prep work for the streetcar line.

The substation is one of four that will power cars along the line from Union Station to the River Market.

"This is the third one that went in today. The fourth will go in next week. These are all signs of progress. With the city repaving the roads, that's really a sign that construction is coming to an end," Donna Mandelbaum with the Kansas City Streetcar Authority said.

In addition to the substation, road resurfacing continues, but that too will be ending soon.

As for the streetcars, their delivery has been delayed. But, the first car should arrive by the end of October following pressure applied to the manufacturer by city leaders.

"They were able to (get the cars delivered faster) when they added resources and manpower to it. In New York, we were able to capture some time. We're going to get it here and we're just hoping to do it right," Mandelbaum said.

Right now, the streetcars are still in New York going through testing. Soon enough, they'll be up and running in Kansas City.

