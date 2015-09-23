Family says children may never recover emotionally from crash that killed mother

The six children - four boys and two girls ranging in age from one and a half to 10 years old - were rushed to Children's Mercy Hospital with critical injuries. The youngest boy had surgery for internal injuries.

Six children are still fighting to recover from a crash that killed their mother.

While the bumps and bruises are healing, they may never fully recover emotionally.

On Sept. 15 the family got caught up in a rolling gun battling, at East 9th Street and Hardesty Avenue, causing their SUV to flip over. All six children were hurt and their mother was killed. The youngest, a 1 year old, is still in the hospital.

A memorial for 30-year-old Mariana Hernandez–Gonzales sits where the deadly crash happened. That fateful night people inside two cars were racing through the streets, shooting at each other when one of the vehicles ran a red light and T-boned the family’s SUV.

Through an interpreter Tomasa Salazar explained how the violent actions killed her daughter.

“They told them at the hospital that their mom wasn't there anymore and she was lost in the accident,” Salazar said.

Hernandez–Gonzales was thrown through the windshield in front of her children and her husband Julio.

“It’s not fair that her kids are now alone. I'm still here, but not forever. I don't know what is going to happen when I pass,” Salazar said.

The family is grieving and trying to help the six young children learn how to live life without their mother, but also never forget her.

The young children – Cesar, 10, Cindy, 8, Christian, 7, Adamaris, 5, Daniel, 2, and Dayan, 1 - are emotionally scarred and their little bodies are bruised and scraped. Cesar has a broken shoulder and Adamaris has a broken rib. The youngest, Dayan, is still in the hospital.

Cindy, 8, must go back for more treatment. She’s praying for her brothers and sister.

“And praying for my mom too,” she said.

While their wounds will heal, one thing will never change.

“No one is going to give them back there mom,” Salazar said.

The family will lay Hernandez–Gonzales to rest on Friday. They say many of the young children still do not understand that she has died.

A fund has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

