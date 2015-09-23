Arrested: Darrell Minshall - KCTV5

Arrested: Darrell Minshall

Posted: Updated:
Darrell Minshall has been arrested on a Missouri parole violation warrant for rape.  (CrimeStoppers) Darrell Minshall has been arrested on a Missouri parole violation warrant for rape.  (CrimeStoppers)
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

Darrell Minshall has been arrested on a Missouri parole violation warrant for rape. 

His original offense happened in 2000 in Monett, MO and involved the sexual assault of a 10-year-old boy.  

Minshall is a registered sex offender in Jackson County, MO.

His arrest was not related to a tip.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.