Arrested: Darrell Minshall

Darrell Minshall has been arrested on a Missouri parole violation warrant for rape.

His original offense happened in 2000 in Monett, MO and involved the sexual assault of a 10-year-old boy.

Minshall is a registered sex offender in Jackson County, MO.

His arrest was not related to a tip.

