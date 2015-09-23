Bicyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run crash

A bicyclist is fighting for his life after he was hit by a vehicle whose drive fled the scene.

Steve McCrary was riding his bike west on Shawnee Mission Parkway near Vista about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday when he was hit. Two motorists stopped to help him.

McCrary, 62, was conscious when paramedics arrived, but he is listed in critical condition at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. His family says he is sedated after undergoing surgery.

Witnesses said the driver continued west on Shawnee Mission Parkway. The vehicle was described as a white truck with possible front-end damage.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Shawnee police said they had identified the vehicle involved and the suspected driver as a result of tips from the community.

"We are currently working with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Unit and Crime Lab to process the suspect's vehicle," according to a news release from Shawnee police. "The suspect has been identified and released. There is still a lot to be done on the case."

Once the investigation is complete, the reports will be forwarded to the Johnson County District Attorney's Office for review.

Neighbors say McCrary road his bike often on Shawnee Mission Parkway to get to work at the Price Chopper near the thoroughfare and K-7. McCrary has worked at the store as a butcher since 1992.

Business owners in the area say nearby trails draw many bicyclists, but the lighting is not good in the area and the road is busy.

A family member of McCary's said on Facebook that the injured man underwent several hours of surgery Wednesday afternoon.

"He has a laceration on his forehead, dislocated shoulder, fractured cheekbone and eye socket, spleen and kidney damage , fractured pelvis and two broken vertebra," his son, Brent, wrote. "The family is trying to stay strong and we're asking for prayers."

Family members said Thursday that they hope their tragedy serves as a reminder about the importance of bike safety.

The law requires drivers to leave at least three feet between them and a bicyclist. Members of the Kansas City Metro Bicycle Club say all too often drivers yell at them for being on the road while being oblivious to bicyclists' rights.

"It's the sacred arterial grid in Overland Park and that's been sacrosanct that you can't do anything but have cars on it," Mark Hines said sarcastically.

New bikes lanes are being painted and designated on Switzer Road. A total of 250 miles will have bike lanes once the project is complete.

Leawood, Shawnee, Lenexa and Kansas City have their own bike lane lanes. Shawnee has 18 miles of bike lanes and a master plan to add a total of 37 miles. The Shawnee projects are funding dependent.

"We need to make sure that motorists and cyclists are on the same page so something doesn't happen like this again," said cyclist John Townsend who nearly died when he was hit by a car on May 13.

To see Townsend's PSA, click here.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.