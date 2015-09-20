Three shot in east Kansas City - KCTV5

Three shot in east Kansas City

Posted: Updated:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Two gunmen are on the loose after a triple shooting in East Kansas City, MO.

The shooting happened Sunday evening near East 36th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue.

Officers say the victims were on the front porch when two men walking by started shooting into the home.

When officers arrived, they located two people in critical condition and the third person had minor injuries. 

The shooting happened about 6:45 p.m.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved

 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.