Three shot in east Kansas City

Two gunmen are on the loose after a triple shooting in East Kansas City, MO.

The shooting happened Sunday evening near East 36th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue.

Officers say the victims were on the front porch when two men walking by started shooting into the home.

When officers arrived, they located two people in critical condition and the third person had minor injuries.

The shooting happened about 6:45 p.m.

