Community outrage grows after 3-year-old dies from barrage of bullets fired into home. His desperate father pleaded for tips that would lead to the killer.

A 3-year-old was gunned down in his east Kansas City neighborhood, and now the search is on for the innocent little boy's killer.

Search is on for for gunman who killed 3-year-old boy

Victims, grieving families ask what can be done about increase in drive-bys

Crime has long been an issue in the Kansas City metro, but the police department said there’s an increase in one crime in particular: drive-bys.

This year there have been a total of 407 drive-by victims and only seven arrests made.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, this time last year there were 129 drive-bys. So far this year there have been 163, an increase of 26 percent. Last month alone there were 28.

“My heart reaches out to all of these families that have lost loved ones. I know what you’re going through,” said Grandmother Marcia McKinney-Purefoy.

McKinney-Purefoy and her family are dealing with the pain of a drive-by themselves. Over the summer her grandson, 3-year-old Amorian Hale, was killed when 20 bullets tore through his home, hitting him while he slept.

His grandmother is still grieving and upset that the sort of crime that killed her little Amorian is on the rise.

“I’ve never seen it so violent and it’s tearing my heart apart. I had to celebrate this past week for my grandson’s birthday and him not being here,” McKinney-Purefoy said.

Her biggest fear is that people turn a blind eye and deaf ear to the violent crimes and passively let them continue.

“They have to talk out, they have to speak. Don’t hold your mouth shut. When it’s involving children, people’s deaths, you have to speak up because it may not be touching your house today, but it may be tomorrow, next year, and we don’t want to see that,” McKinney-Purefoy said.

She is working to bring together the faith community, law enforcement and everyday people. Her idea is that between the three groups, and with prayer, they can bring the numbers down or get rid of them altogether.

