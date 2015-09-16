Gunman sought after man shot, killed outside Overland Park bar

The shooting happened outside of Roxy located at 7230 W 75th St. Police say they were called to the bar about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday for a fight.

Police are searching for the person who shot and killed an Olathe man found outside an Overland Park bar.

Police say 24-year-old Jurl L. Carter was murdered outside the bar, Roxy, located at 7230 W. 75th St.

Authorities say they were called to the bar about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in regards to a fight.

Officers say two men were fighting in the parking lot of the bar. The victim tried to get in his car and drive away, when police say the suspect fired about a dozen shots into the man’s car. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police aren’t sure if the two knew each other before the incident.

This is the fourth murder of the year in Overland Park, something police say the community isn’t used to.

"This is new," said Overland Park police spokesman Officer Gary Mason. "We don’t have a lot of homicides in this area. At bars, we get some disturbances, but never homicides. So, it’s shocking for people who live and work in the area. So, hopefully we can solve this quickly."

The Roxy has been a part of the Overland Park community since 1984. Owner Jim Kilroy says he didn’t recognize the two men involved in this shooting.

Kilroy says he looked outside and saw the victim get in his car. That’s when he heard gunshots.

"It really was kind of surreal to see these guys pull away and to hear the pop, pop of the gunfire," said Kilroy. "It didn’t really seem like it was happening."

Kilroy says this kind of behavior isn’t common at his bar.

"We do not have a lot of problems here at all, other than some people getting overly intoxicated at times," said Kilroy. "None of this took place inside the club, it was all outside. I don’t feel like this is representative of what we’re doing here."

Police are still looking for the suspect. Witnesses describe him as a black man in his 20s about 6' tall and heavy set. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and left in a large red truck.

Witnesses were not able to get a license plate number on the truck, but police are hoping surveillance video from surrounding businesses can give them a closer look.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, please contact the Overland Park Police Department or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

