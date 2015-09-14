Community pulls together for toddler fighting rare condition

Isaac Velasquez, 3, has a rare condition that causes blood vessel inflammation.

Dozens of people are sending positive vibes across the country as a little boy fights a big battle.

Isaac Velasquez, 3, has a rare condition that causes blood vessel inflammation.

Monday night, supporters gathered to send positive wishes to young Issac.

They sang, they talked, and they prayed-all for a precious three-year-old little boy in a hospital bed more than 1,400 miles away.

"It pulls at your heart to see him struggle like this but he is a fighter," said family friend Ashley Bradley

Isaac was diagnosed with a rare disease that's affecting his circulation, threatening to shut down major organs.

It started on August 30 when Isaac woke up vomiting.

His family thought it was the flu. It wasn't, and within days, the toddler was in Boston.

Isaac's mother's best friend set up a Facebook page so people could send wishes and prayers to the family As of Monday night, that page has been shared more than 11,000 times.

"We just keep getting all these great reports that he's doing better than expected and we're just praising God and giving him the glory," said Kim Johnson, Isaac's grandmother.

Candles of hope lit up the sanctuary as Isaac's parents watched on FaceTime in Boston.

It could be weeks before Isaac is back home in Kansas City. But, Monday night, a lot of people are counting the days.

If you'd like to help Isaac's family, you can contribute to the family's go fund me page GoFundMe.

