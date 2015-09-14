Newest Budweiser Clydesdale foal named after Royals' Mike Moustakas

"Moose" was born Saturday, the same day Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas had a franchise-record nine RBIs against the Baltimore Orioles. (Warm Springs Ranch)

"Moose" was born Saturday, the same day Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas had a franchise-record nine RBIs against the Baltimore Orioles. (Warm Springs Ranch)

"Moose" was born Saturday, the same day Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas had a franchise-record nine RBIs against the Baltimore Orioles. (Warm Springs Ranch)

"Moose" was born Saturday, the same day Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas had a franchise-record nine RBIs against the Baltimore Orioles. (Warm Springs Ranch)

The newest Budweiser Clydesdale foal born at Warm Springs Ranch was given a "Royal" name to mark a significant accomplishment.

John Soto, the breeding farm manager at the 300-acre ranch in central Missouri, said "Moose" was born Saturday.

It was also the same day that Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas had a franchise-record nine RBIs against the Baltimore Orioles.

Moustakas hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, his second career grand slam in the seventh and a three-run homer in the ninth. The previous team record for RBIs in a game was seven. The last player to reach that mark was designated hitter Billy Butler against Philadelphia on April 7, 2013.

The young, but certainly not tiny, Moose joins the tradition of the Budweiser Clydesdales. The iconic horses who made their first-ever appearance on April 7, 1933 as a gift from

August A. Busch, Jr. and Adolphus Busch to their father in celebration of the repeal of Prohibition.

Moose will reside at Warm Springs Ranch in Booneville, Mo. while he learns the ropes of being a Budweiser Clydesdale. ?

You can watch Moose's progress from foal to full-grown Clydesdae by following Warm Springs Ranch on Facebook.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.