Moustakas remembers battle his mother fought and lost

Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a grand slam in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

As the Royals get ready to battle the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday night baseball, third baseman Mike Moustakas is remembering another recent battle, one his mother fought and lost.

Moustakas hit a grand slam home run in Baltimore on Saturday and then pointed to the sky. Most people likely didn't give it a second thought.

After all, athletes acknowledge God, or heaven, or a higher being all the time. But as the world learned after the game, this particular gesture likely meant much more to the Kansas City Royals third baseman.

Moustakas told Fox Sport’s Ken Rosenthal following the game that his mother, Connie Moustakas, had died earlier this summer.

“She would have loved today,” Moustakas shared with Rosenthal. “She would have been real excited about it. But, she would have liked it more for the fact that we won. She always said the team comes first."

Mike Moustakas confirmed to Fox Sports that his mother passed away on Aug. 9 following a two-and-a-half year battle with cancer.

It was a career day for Mike Moustakas on Saturday. He clubbed two home runs and drove in a club record 9 RBIs in the Royals 14-6 thrashing of the Baltimore Orioles.

His big day not only came a little more than a month after his mother’s passing but also one day after his 27th birthday.

Mike Moustakas, the only son and the youngest of four children, didn’t get his traditional birthday call from his mother. He acknowledged it was “strange” as Connie Moustakas was always her son’s biggest fan, always there at his games and always cheering him on.

"It's just an empty feeling. Nothing is ever going to fill it. But I know every single day when I go to work and play baseball she gets to watch me in person now,” Mike Moustakas shared with Fox Sports. “She's up there watching me, probably telling everybody, 'That's my son down there.'"

This is the first time Moustakas has shared anything publicly about his mother’s battle with cancer.

He only revealed his mother was gravely ill when he went on the team's family emergency/bereavement leave for a second time shortly before he made the American League All-Star team in July.

