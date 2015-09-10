Family devastated by murder of rising star

At 45th Street and Prospect Avenue, they're putting the finishing touches on a park. Organizers say they hope the park will give kids in the area something to do and maybe prevent the kind of violence we saw Tuesday night.

He was a young man with seemingly a bright future.

Shannon Rollins Jr. loved to dance, and just last month he was in Tech N9ne's Rain Dance video. He hoped to become a professional dancer.

Rollins had a new girlfriend of three months and was madly in love with Bianca Fletcher.

Someone entered Fletcher's home Tuesday night and gunned down Rollins, Fletcher and Fletcher's 1-year-old son, JoJo.

Yale Washington was devastated when she learned that Fletcher's 16-year-old brother had come home and found them dead.

"Bianca's brother got off work and came home, walked in the house and called (another person) and said, 'Bianca is the dead, Shannon is and the baby is dead," Washington said. "They got the baby on the floor."

Rollins was her only son. He would have turned 19 years old on Saturday. His son, Jayden, will turn one years old on Sept. 18.

"It was crazy what I heard," the rapper told KCTV5 on Thursday. "Just a tragedy, tragedy, tragedy.

He recalled the happy day filled with fun and love as they made the video.

"These guys were young and killing it on the drums," Tech N9ne said. "It was just a really fun night."

He said Rollins, who played drums on the video, was incredibly talented.

"It's just heartbreaking," Tech N9ne said. "It was a fun night and I just hate that we don't get to do it again."

She said she knows that the three are in a better place.

"When God has a plan for you to come home, can't nobody stop it," Washington said.

Washington is focusing on her love for her son and not the killer.

"I'm not mad at the young man cause you can't fight evil with evil if you do that then you are just as bad as the next person," Washington said.

While no arrests have been made, some close to the victims and residents have their suspicions about the identity of the gunman. Police haven't released a description of the suspect.

If you have any information, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

