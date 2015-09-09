Outrage grows over Kansas City murders

Three people were killed in south Kansas City Tuesday night, including a 17-year-old mother and her one-year-old son.

Violence against children is an all too familiar refrain in the metro. With each incident the outrage grows.

At 45th Street and Prospect Avenue, they're putting the finishing touches on a park. Organizers say they hope the park will give kids in the area something to do and maybe prevent the kind of violence that occurred Tuesday night.

"We can't say that's somebody else's problem. No. This is coming to our doorstep sooner or later if we don't put a stop to it," Forest Tyson said.

Tyson knows first-hand the damage that can come from violence.

His 11-year-old grandson, Ka'Vyea, was gunned down at a Kansas City gas station in April of 2014. Ka'Vyea's father was murdered before his eyes and the horrific crime was caught on surveillance video.

"We're trying to get them back to normal as possible, wheelchair and all," Tyson said.

At least a dozen children in the Kansas City area were either wounded or killed by gun violence this year alone.

In January a 3-year-old was shot, but survived.

Seven-month-old JaQuail Mansaw did not. He was shot to death as his mother held him in her arms.

On May 3, 3-year-old Amorian Hale was shot and killed while sleeping in his home.

Just last weekend, a 5-year-old boy was shot and killed by his own mother. She said she was aiming at her boyfriend.

This has been a very violent stretch in Kansas City. The numbers bear that out.

According to statistics from the Kansas City Police Department, Tuesday's killings bring number of homicides in the city so far this year to 63. Another Thursday morning at a convenience store at East 24th Street and Brighton Avenue brings the number to 64. That's 11 more than the same time last year.

Police say at least 19 happened because of an argument and at least eight are attributed to domestic violence.

“These situations that we're seeing are men and women that are handling disturbances, handling arguments and things by themselves, by their own means and we definitely need some conflict resolution skills out here,” said KCPD Sgt. Kari Thompson.

The East Patrol deals with the most crime. So far this year they have handled 30 murders. The Metro Patrol has covered 14 murders. The area with the least amount, Shoal Creek, has covered one murder.

Even more disturbing are the victims 24 years old and younger. That number is 29 - nearly half of the murders in the city. That includes seven children killed under the age of 16.

"I'm coming out to homicide scenes because I lost my son in 2011," Rosalyn Temple said.

Temple is with KC Mothers in Charge. She rushed to the scene after Tuesday's triple murder.

"Very hard. Very hard and upset that we keep allowing these perpetrators to take our children's baby's lives. It's not right," Temple shared. “It’s tiresome. We as a community have got to step up. These are our children that we're losing and I think guns play a big factor in our community.”

Tyson says he believes it all comes down to parents, parents who give up on teaching at home and leave the responsibility with the schools, or sadly, the streets. He hopes parks like the one at 45th and Prospect can help.

"I want to talk to the guy with the tendency for violence. I want to show him there's a better way," Tyson proclaimed.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the park is Saturday.

