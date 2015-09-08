Rare illness sends Gladstone boy to Boston for treatment

A rare disease sent a 3-year-old thousands of miles away from home for treatment. His condition is so rare, his family says local doctors had not seen it.

“Isaac is precious. He's a normal 3-year-old,” family friend Ashley Bradley said of the little boy.

But on Sunday, little Isaac Velasquez became very sick. His grandmother, Kim Johnson, said his symptoms mimicked the flu.

“They started taking his blood pressure and that's when things really got scary,” Johnson said. “One nurse took it and said, ‘This can't be right,’ another nurse took it is said, ‘Maybe it's something wrong with our equipment.’”

Doctors at Children’s Mercy Hospital realized it wasn’t the flu.

Isaac’s organs began to fail. His lips turned blue. Doctors believed it might have been a rare condition known as Takayasu’s Arteritis, a condition that causes blood vessel inflammation.

Doctors are still trying to figure out exactly what Isaac has but, according to the family, they believe his arteries are restricted or so narrow that blood can't get through.

A children’s hospital in Boston was his only hope. Without minutes to waste, Isaac was flown to Boston.

“I think it's hour-by-hour just waiting to see what's going to happen because we really don't know. So it could be the long haul,” Bradley said.

While family and friends wait, they say they have a secret weapon against this disease in prayer.

“Pulling together and praying for a miracle to happen,” Bradley said.

“I know it's the prayers of other people, we’re getting reports of people all over the world,” Johnson said.

There is a GoFundMe page set up for the family who right now is staying in between the hospital and a hotel in Boston.

