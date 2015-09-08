Victims' families release statements following jury recommendation of death for Cross

It was a very emotional day for all of those involved in the shootings perpetrated by Frazier Glenn Cross, but especially for the families of the victims.

Tuesday, after the jury recommended Cross be put to death, the families issued the following statements, printed here in full.

This is the statement from Jim LaManno, the husband of Terri LaManno. Terri LaManno was visiting her mother at the Village Shalom retirement community when she was gunned down.:

"First of all, I would like to thank, Mr. Howe, Mr. McMullin, and all the ancillary staff in the District attorney's office. I would like to thank the jurors, the witnesses and all those who had a hand in this most repugnant case. I thank members of the media for the professional way in which they handled the sensationalism of this act and allowing my family privacy and time to grieve. I would like to commend The Kansas City Star for the insightful and well-written articles about this case. My family appreciated Mary Sanchez's candor and tell it like it is column regarding this case. I am in debt to my friend of 35 years, Tony Rizzo, who was given the unfortunate task of covering these proceedings. I would especially like to thank the law enforcement officers, who without them, our American way of life would be in jeopardy. I believe the criminal justice system worked effectively and the people from the state of Kansas have spoken loud and clear. Three people's lives were taken needlessly because of ignorance and unfounded hatred. My wife lived an exemplary life displayed by her belief in God, her Catholic faith, and her belief in service before self. Regrettably, her life was taken way too soon. I want the people of the Greater Kansas City area to know that she did not die in vain, for her good works will continue to benefit children and students for generations to come. I thank the people of Kansas City and of the nation for your support and prayers for our causes to make our community and country a better place for all. Remember a small act of kindness causes a ripple that can change the world and make it a better place for all of us."

This is a statement from the Corporon and Losen families. Reat Underwood, 14, and his grandfather, 69-year-old William Corporon, were in the Jewish Community Center parking lot, walking in for a music competition, when they were gunned down.:

"Today, we have witnessed justice in action. We extend to the Jury our heartfelt gratitude for their time and attention throughout the trial. We are grateful to the District Attorney's office for their diligence and advocacy on our behalf. We offer our gratitude to the witnesses in this case. We admire your bravery, courage and willingness to stand with us and stare down the face of hate. We are very thankful for the continuing support from family, friends, the Greater Kansas City community and across the globe. Your positive actions and words of encouragement to us and to each other strengthen our belief that love, kindness and understanding will triumph over ignorance and hate. For our loved ones there is no greater legacy. We remain strong in our conviction to God and we find comfort in the knowledge that His justice will prevail. "

