KCMO city councilmembers tour KCI, aren't convinced with 1 terminal idea

The under-used Terminal A at Kansas City International Airport is emerging a the consensus site for a new single-terminal airport.

The under-used Terminal A at Kansas City International Airport is emerging a the consensus site for a new single-terminal airport.Officials are considering transforming the airport are reaching consensus

Under-used Terminal A could be site for new KCI

Under-used Terminal A could be site for new KCI

The Kansas City Council's transportation committee agreed Thursday that the city should move ahead with building a single terminal airport to serve the area.

The Kansas City Council's transportation committee agreed Thursday that the city should move ahead with building a single terminal airport to serve the area.The full council is expected to take up the

Mayor Sly James announced Tuesday morning the formation of an advisory group to determine the future of the Kansas City International Airport.

Mayor Sly James will announce Tuesday morning the formation of an advisory group to determine the future of the Kansas City International Airport.Airport officials and some council members want to merge

Opinions are divided about the potential $1.2 billion price for replacing the current three-terminal configuration at Kansas City International Airport with a single terminal.

Opinions are divided about the potential $1.2 billion price for replacing the current three-terminal configuration at Kansas City International Airport with a single terminal.

Before any decisions are made about KCI, one local foundation is fighting to put some focus on the preserving the airport's past.

Southwest Airlines is the largest tenant at the Kansas City International Airport and Tuesday morning they weighed in on what a new airport design would mean for airlines and passengers. The KCI Terminal

The debate over whether to tear down the Kansas City International Airport or upgrade it continues.

According to a KCI study, about one in six people that come through the airport on a given day are from Kansas City. Everyone agrees some sort of upgrade is needed, but city councilmembers have to decide what works best for everyone.

In July, a focus group recommended that a new single terminal idea would be cheapest, but the current KCMO city council members on the airport committee aren’t convinced.

Tuesday, council members got an inside look at the rundown airport terminals.

“Just how many people are working to keep up the facility is something new to me,” said councilmember Quinton Lucas.

Locals like Debbi Rush who frequent KCI like it's simple navigation.

“I think this is one of the easiest airports to get around in,” she said.

But, first-time visitors like Stacy Garrett, of Portland, OR, have other thoughts.

“It seems a little rundown compared to a lot of other airports. It’s small,” she said.

Councilmembers touring the facility said there are still plenty of question left to be answered before they make a decision – will upgrades or a new airport benefit the masses more? What will airlines will pay for? How will either decision impact ticket prices?

“I think we have a mix of opinions, which shows we have a lot more research to do,” Lucas said.

Airport officials continue to negotiate plans with airlines. They expect to update the city at the end of the year. They say, right now, airlines they are talking with would pay for an airport rebuild, but are shying away from paying for renovations.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.