KCMO city councilmembers tour KCI, aren't convinced with 1 terminal idea

KANSAS CITY, MO

The debate over whether to tear down the Kansas City International Airport or upgrade it continues.

According to a KCI study, about one in six people that come through the airport on a given day are from Kansas City. Everyone agrees some sort of upgrade is needed, but city councilmembers have to decide what works best for everyone.

In July, a focus group recommended that a new single terminal idea would be cheapest, but the current KCMO city council members on the airport committee aren’t convinced.

Tuesday, council members got an inside look at the rundown airport terminals.

“Just how many people are working to keep up the facility is something new to me,” said councilmember Quinton Lucas.

Locals like Debbi Rush who frequent KCI like it's simple navigation.

“I think this is one of the easiest airports to get around in,” she said.

But, first-time visitors like Stacy Garrett, of Portland, OR, have other thoughts.

“It seems a little rundown compared to a lot of other airports.  It’s small,” she said.

Councilmembers touring the facility said there are still plenty of question left to be answered before they make a decision – will upgrades or a new airport benefit the masses more? What will airlines will pay for? How will either decision impact ticket prices?

“I think we have a mix of opinions, which shows we have a lot more research to do,” Lucas said.

Airport officials continue to negotiate plans with airlines.  They expect to update the city at the end of the year. They say, right now, airlines they are talking with would pay for an airport rebuild, but are shying away from paying for renovations. 

