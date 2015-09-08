Jury recommends death for Frazier Glenn Cross

Jurors who convicted a white supremacist of killing three people at Jewish sites in Johnson County were set to hear more evidence Tuesday before deciding whether to recommend a death sentence.

Frazier Glenn Cross Jr., the 74-year-old Aurora, MO, man who has admitted to the killings at two Jewish community sites, began and ended his rambling defense on Friday.

A jury took less than two hours to find a white supremacist guilty of killing three people at two Jewish sites in Johnson County, promoting Frazier Glenn Cross Jr. to give them the Nazi salute. Prosecutors are asking jurors to impose the death penalty.

Frazier Glenn Cross Jr. penned a note to be read after he went to sites in Overland Park with plans to slaughter innocent Jews.

A white supremacist charged with killing three people at two Jewish sites has given his opening statement after earlier being halted so the judge could clarify what the man was allowed to say.

Frazier Glenn Cross Jr. is acting as his own attorney in his capital murder trial. The 74-year-old man and the prosecution will wrap up their cases Tuesday morning. (POOL/The Kansas City Star)

A jury recommended the death penalty Tuesday for a white supremacist who fatally shot three people at Jewish sites in Johnson County last year, just hours after the man told jurors he didn't care what sentence was handed down.

"Regarding whether the jury will vote to execute me or the jury will vote to send me to prison for life without parole. my answer is this, 'Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn,'" Cross said.

Earlier, Cross has this to say to jurors in defense of his heinous crimes. "It was the Jews, stupid the Jews, stupid the Jews, stupid," Cross ranted.

"You know, there's something terribly wrong with our country," Cross opined

Cross, who insists he needs a wheelchair, practically danced around the court room to display a picture of his wife and children he told journals he wanted to die for his cause.

The same jury convicted 74-year-old Frazier Glenn Cross Jr. last week of capital murder for the April 2014 shootings. The judge overseeing the trial will now decide whether to follow the jury's sentencing recommendation.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe had urged the jury to recommend a death sentence earlier Tuesday during closing arguments in the trial's penalty phase. He showed jurors one of the shotguns used in the shootings, saying Cross - who repeatedly admitted to the killings - pointed the gun at one of the victims, 53-year-old Terri LaManno, but the weapon didn't fire.

Howe then grabbed another of Cross' guns to show the jury, saying LaManno "begged for her life" before Miller shot her.

"There's no doubt she was terrified. She froze. ... And his response was to brutally kill her," Howe said. "The defendant's actions are clearly the type of case the death penalty was made for."

Cross also killed 69-year-old William Corporon, and Corporon's 14-year-old grandson, Reat Griffin Underwood, at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park. He shot LaManno later that day at the nearby Village Shalom retirement center.

In a rambling, hour-long closing argument earlier Tuesday, Cross touched on the media, white supremacism and his health before telling jurors he didn't care what sentence they handed down.

"Frankly my dears, I don't give a damn," he said. Miller later raised his right arm in the Nazi salute, as he did after jurors convicted him.

Cross, who represented himself at the trial, has said he is suffering from chronic emphysema and wanted to kill Jewish people before he died. None of the victims were Jewish.

Cross was removed from the courtroom after the verdict was read. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 10.

Cross, also known as Frazier Glenn Miller, is a Vietnam War veteran who founded the Carolina Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in his native North Carolina and later the White Patriot Party. He also ran for the U.S. House in 2006 and the U.S. Senate in 2010 in Missouri, each time espousing a white-power platform.

Among Cross' witnesses, was his 39-year-old son, Frazier Glenn Miller III, who testified he doesn't know where his father learned about "hating Jews and about hating other races."

If the judge agrees to a death sentence, it's unclear if the punishment would be carried out. A doctor testified during the trial that Cross likely had five to six years to live, and Kansas has not executed a death row inmate in decades.

State Department of Corrections spokesman Adam Pfannenstiel said earlier Tuesday that the state doesn't currently have the drugs on hand to perform a lethal injection. "It's not something we've had to concern ourselves with," he said.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.