Cross wants to die a martyr for Jewish community shootings

His guilt isn't in doubt and he is almost certainly going to die this decade from a lung disease.

And on Friday, Frazier Glenn Cross Jr. said he wants to die for his hatred of Jews.

"Now that I've got all that done, I really don't care," he said about whether a jury should give him the death penalty or not. "After thinking it over, I want to be a martyr. Every man wants to be a hero."

He has said his failing health is what plotted him to plot to kill as many Jews as possible at a singing competition at the Jewish Community Center.

The April 2014 shootings killed William Corporon, 69, and Corporon's 14-year-old grandson, Reat Griffin Underwood, at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park, and Terri LaManno, 53, at the nearby Village Shalom retirement center. None of the three were Jewish. Reat was to participate in the singing competition.

Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan is reaching the end of his rope with Cross' haranguing and interruptions.

"I'm trying to make you patriotic American citizens instead of whores of the Jews," said Cross, who also goes by the name of Glenn Miller. Cross has used that phrase before.

"Mr. Miller, that is the last time you will use that term or you will be removed from court," the judge admonished Cross.

The killer even fought his stand-by attorneys efforts to give mitigating factors included in the jury instructions.

"I want to make sure I maintain my manhood and honor," Cross said. "I don't want to give them the impression that I'm begging, pleading or even asking those damn people to spare my life."

After getting instructions on Tuesday, the seven men and five women will hear closing arguments. After that, they will decide whether to sentence Cross to death row. Kansas has not executed anyone since 1965.

