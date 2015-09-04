After final preseason victory, Chiefs look to roster decisions

Although most of the Kansas City Chiefs starters did not play Thursday night against the St. Louis Rams, the Chiefs still found a way to top their cross-state rival, finishing an undefeated preseason.

The last time the Chiefs finished with a perfect preseason record, 1969, they went on to win the Super Bowl. Coach Andy Reid and GM John Dorsey can only hope for a similar outcome in 2015.

“If it’s ping pong or if it’s a hot dog eating contest, you want to win.” Reid said.

Even without the starters playing, Reid and Dorsey still had lots to evaluate with many of the final roster spots on the line. The last spots among the offensive line, defensive backs, and receiving core were all still up for grabs.

The two favorites for the final receiver spot, Frankie Hammond and Fred Williams, each logged a catch but did not make near as big of an impact as they did in the first three games. With both players showing great potential so far, it’s possible Dorsey decides to keep both and go with seven total heading into week one.

Along the offensive line, Zach Fulton got the start at center showing he can be versatile at many of the O-Line spots. Former starting Center Eric Kush played the second half in place of Fulton, and could be on the roster bubble now with the emergence of rookie Mitch Morse this preseason.

Quarterback Aaron Murray finished off his successful preseason as well, throwing for 86 yards and a touchdown, while completing 11 of 15 in the second half. With Murray’s continued development, KC could entertain the option of cutting ties with the trusty but expensive backup, Chase Daniel, following the 2015 season.

With the preseason now complete, the Chiefs have many roster decisions to make in the coming days. After the 53-man is decided, they’ll turn all their attention to week one against the Houston Texans, in hopes of making the playoffs for the first time since 1994.

