Judge's ruling against Cross infuriates Jewish community shooter

A Kansas judge has ruled against Frazier Glenn Cross in his efforts to convince a jury not to give him the death penalty, which caused Cross to again rail away in court.

"You prevented me on countless times from saying what I want to say in my own defense when the jury's not even here," Cross, who is also known as Glenn Miller, told Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan. "This is freedom. Court should be open when the jury is not here."

Ryan told Cross that he has freedom of speech rights, but there are limitations in his courtroom.

"I'm telling you that your freedom of speech is different if you're in the outside world. You're in the court room, there are restrictions on what you can say."

Jurors convicted Cross on Monday. Prosecutors are now saying that Cross gunning down a teen, his grandfather and a woman visiting her dying mother and trying to shoot others justifies the death penalty. Cross called prosecutors incompetent for saying he targeted high school children while prosecutors said he wanted to be notorious.

Ryan is refusing to allow Cross to tell jurors that he twice offered to plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence. Cross also wants to tell jurors about the expensive costs of housing him on death row and the state of Kansas fighting his appeals. He has two defense experts ready to testify on his behalf.

Cross is dying of a lung condition and is almost certain to die in prison. Kansas hasn't executed anyone since 1965.

He has said his health is what plotted him to plot to kill as many Jews as possible at a singing competition at the Jewish Community Center.

The April 2014 shootings killed William Corporon, 69, and Corporon's 14-year-old grandson, Reat Griffin Underwood, at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park, and Terri LaManno, 53, at the nearby Village Shalom retirement center. None of the three were Jewish. Reat was to participate in a singing competition.

Cross called his private investigator to the stand on Thursday to discuss his military service. Cross spent 20 years in the Army including serving in the Vietnam War. He received numerous commendations including the Bronze Star before getting an honorable discharge. Cross told jurors that he was an above-average soldier.

Before he wrapped up his testimony Thursday, Cross apologized for the murders, but said he wouldn't beg for mercy.

"I went there to kill Jews not three white Christians," Cross said. "If I could push a button every Jew in the world would disappear."

Cross plans to call one more witness on Friday and then he and prosecutors on Tuesday will make their final cases on whether his life should be spared or not.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved