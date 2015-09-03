KC Streetcar partners with KCATA for regional transit support, services

The two-mile, north-south downtown KC Streetcar starter line has announced a collaboration with the KCATA.

With the team-up, the streetcar project will share some passenger services with the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority.

At the August meeting of the KC Streetcar Authority board of directors, Tom Gerend, executive director of the authority, and Joe Reardon, CEO and President of the KCATA, briefed the KC Streetcar Authority on the plan for shared services.

"(The) announcement for shared services reinforces our strong partnership with the KCATA and our desire to maximize the efficiency of streetcar operations while helping to support the advancement of a seamless, world-class regional transit system," Gerend said.

Officials say the KC Streetcar is 85 percent complete.

Once the streetcars are operational, the KCATA will provide streetcar schedule and arrival information to callers through their regional call center. This information will also be displayed on the real-time arrival signs and digital kiosks located at a majority of the downtown streetcar stops.

The KCATA will also provide paratransit service, otherwise known as "Share-A-Fare" service, for eligible riders in the streetcar service area that can't independently use the streetcar system because of a disability.

In the event that streetcar service is interrupted for an extended period of time, the KCATA will employ bus bridge services in order to transport riders to their destinations.

"The streetcar is a significant addition to the transit landscape in the Kansas City region," Reardon said. "This cooperative agreement furthers our efforts to enter into strong partnerships to provide a more seamless, enhanced and multimodal transit system for residents throughout Kansas City. We are excited to work with KC Streetcar and share our expertise and skills to the support the streetcar operation."

Track and utility work is finished while platform construction and work on the Singleton Yard - the cars' hub - remains ongoing.

The first of four cars is expected to arrive Oct. 29, but officials say all the cars must be in before the city can begin test-runs.

The project is slated to open to the public in spring 2016.

