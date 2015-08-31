East High School employee accused of sexually assaulting student off property

Kansas City Public School officials are investigating an allegation that a school employee sexually assaulted an East High School student over the weekend.

The assault allegedly occurred away from school grounds.

Kansas City, KS police began investigating allegations that the para professional raped a 14-year-old girl. KCK police have not provided details about the time, date or location of the alleged attack.

School district officials say they immediately reported the allegations to the Kansas City Police Department and other state agencies, and also offered assistance to the student and family.

Eric Baraka, also known as Dusabe Sebirembo, resigned his duties on Monday. His primary job responsibilities were interpreting for students, according to district officials.

Baraka began work in the district on March 23 and was paid $14.373 per hour, district officials said.

"The employee had passed a background check in accordance with Missouri law and had no restrictions on his ability to be around children," according to a news release from the district. "KCPS takes such allegations seriously and works tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of its students. KCPS will continue to review all procedures and protocols that are currently in place."

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved