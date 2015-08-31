Jury finds Frazier Glenn Cross guilty of capital murder

Frazier Glenn Cross Jr. penned a note to be read after he went to sites in Overland Park with plans to slaughter innocent Jews.

Frazier Glenn Cross Jr. penned a note to be read after he went to sites in Overland Park with plans to slaughter innocent Jews.

A white supremacist charged with killing three people at two Jewish sites has given his opening statement after earlier being halted so the judge could clarify what the man was allowed to say.

A white supremacist charged with killing three people at two Jewish sites has given his opening statement after earlier being halted so the judge could clarify what the man was allowed to say.

Frazier Glenn Cross Jr. gives jurors the Nazi salute after he was found guilty of killing 3 people at Jewish sites (Pool/Kansas City Star)

Johnson County District attorney Steve Howe gives his rebuttal during closing arguments in the capital murder trial of Frazier Glenn Cross Jr. on Monday in the Johnson County Courthouse in Olathe. (POOL/The Kansas City Star)

Frazier Glenn Cross Jr. writes on an easel pad before he gave his closing statement during his capital murder trial on Monday in the Johnson County Courthouse in Olathe. (POOL/The Kansas City Star)

A jury took less than two hours to find a white supremacist guilty of killing three people at two Jewish sites in Johnson County.

Frazier Glenn Cross Jr. listened intently and immediately interrupted the judge by speaking and giving the Nazi salute, which was the same salute he gave when arrested immediately after gunning down a teen, his grandfather and a woman visiting her mother at a retirement center.

"I think the fat lady just sang," Cross said. "Sieg Heil."

The jurors found Cross guilty of all charges including firing at others.

After the jurors left the room, Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan admonished Cross, saying his antics could still force a mistrial. Cross said he was disappointed and the verdict ruined his day as he harangued the judge.

The quick verdict came after the trial was interrupted twice on Monday, but the jury got the case at 1:57 p.m. The verdict was reached before 4 p.m.

The jury came back about 3:24 p.m. and asked the judge if they find the defendant guilty of capital murder do they have to fill out the instruction pages for lesser included offenses.

Ryan briefly halted the proceedings Monday morning after Cross made disparaging comments about the court system. Court resumed and Cross then successfully sought to leave the courtroom during closing arguments due to an unspecified medical condition.

Cross, who is representing himself in the case, objected to jury instructions in his murder trial, saying he doesn't respect the process.

"Please show some respect. Respect? I have no respect for you, this court or any damn thing associated with it," he growled. "In fact, I hate every damn one of you because you are whores of the Jews."

He was ejected for a time. Ryan allowed him back in and continued with a continued discussion of jury instructions.

Cross, who is also known as Glenn Miller, made several objections that were overruled, at one point even citing George Washington.

Ryan told Cross that he has been warned twice and removed once.

"I will not tolerate any more of your antics," Ryan told Cross.

During his closing arguments, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said there is no question of Cross' guilt and there was a "mountain of evidence that the defendant came to" the sites with the intent of "killing as many people as possible." Howe said special circumstances were met to justify first-degree murder convictions.

"He wants to decide who lives and dies," Howe said.

After the break to deal with Cross' medical issues, he began his closing arguments by writing on a board, "Diversity is a code word for white genocide." He also threatened the jury.

"If you take the easy way out, your conscience will torment you for the rest of your lives," Cross said.

He also described the exhilaration he felt after he pulled the trigger.

"I thought I killed some of my Jewish enemies," he said. "I swear to you on my mother's honor I felt free as I drove away I was floating on a cloud."

It was universally expected that the jury would take little time to convict Cross with whether the jury imposes the death penalty the only question. Arguments will begin Tuesday morning and prosecutors said they would call a single witness.

Cross pleaded not guilty, yet admits to killing 69-year-old William Corporon and Corporon's 14-year-old grandson, Reat Griffin Underwood, outside the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park before shooting 53-year-old Terri LaManno outside the nearby Village Shalom retirement center on April 13, 2014. LaManno was visiting her dying mother while the teen was competing in a singing competition that attracted hundreds.

Cross maintains he was a compassionate killer on a mission to slay Jews.

"I wanted to kill Jews, not people," Cross interrupted Howe's closing argument to say.

The three killed were Christians who were active in their churches. Cross says Jewish people are committing genocide against the white race and it was his duty to stop them.

He is dying of emphysema and that knowledge led to his actions. He wanted to plead guilty in exchange for life in prison, but prosecutors want the state to put him to death for his crimes.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.)/ All rights reserved.