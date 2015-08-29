Kansas City offense shines in 34-10 win over Tennessee

Despite the Kansas City Chiefs first two wins in the preseason, the first team offense struggled along the offensive line and at quarterback.

However, after a 34-10 win against the Titans in week three, all doubts were put to rest.

Quarterback Alex Smith turned in his best performance this preseason, going 16 for 18 with 171 yards, for two touchdown passes. Smith targeted multiple weapons from the start, connecting with Albert Wilson, Travis Kelce, Chris Conley, and most notably Jeremy Maclin. The big free agent addition turned in seven catches, for 65 yards and a touchdown catch.

The offensive line was down two men for the second straight week, as Eric Fisher and Jeff Allen were sidelined with injury. Paul Fanaika and Donald Stephenson filled their shoes, and had a much better performance than last week against Seattle. Andy Reid’s gameplan also played into the success, as Smith got rid the ball at a much faster pace. The run game also improved, as Jamaal Charles looked sharp with five touches going for 41 yards.

Chase Daniel took the week off, as Aaron Murray took over at the end of the second quarter with the first team offense. Murray showed signs of potential, especially when connecting with wide receiver Fred Williams for two touchdowns. He threw for 146 yards going 15 for 20, but did throw an interception at the end of the first half. With Smith returning to a high-level form, Reid will likely start Daniel in week 4 with Murray closing the game.

The defense continued their strong preseason, allowing just 10 points on the night behind a sack from Justin Houston and Frank Zombo interception.

This was the most complete preseason game so far, and fans can be encouraged by the potential the offense showed across the board. Even with a banged up line, Smith and the offense were still able to produce at a high level. Maclin showed he can be a dominant number one receiver in Reid’s system, and Smith showed he still knows how to connect with the wide receivers.

Reid traditionally has sat most of his starters in week 4 of the preseason, so this might have been the last tune up for the Chiefs starters before week one.

Kansas City’s final preseason game is set for 7 p.m. Thursday night in St. Louis, as they look to move to 4-0 on the preseason.

