Paralyzed Royals fan meets his heroes: The team's announcers

The Kansas City Royals success has meant different things to different people but, for one young Kansas City man, the team’s broadcasts have been very special.

A broken neck suffered in a diving board accident put Michael Long in a wheelchair. The last six years have been spent learning to live life without the use of his legs.

“He was injured when he was 19. I went from having a 240 pound son to a 140 pound son in a wheelchair,” said his mother, Rae Long.

Through it all, the Royals’ television and radio broadcasts have played a big role.

“I’m sitting there alone just watching these games, I feel like I’m a part of it,” Michael Long said.

He never misses a Royals broadcast and, Wednesday, thanks to the team’s public relations department, he got to meet his heroes in person. His heroes weren’t the players, but instead the team’s announcers.

First he met Jeff Montgomery.

“When you have a chance to touch someone’s life in a special way, especially when it’s baseball related, it’s fun,” Montgomery said.

Then he was entertained in the broadcast booth by Rex Hudler.

“Rex and Ryan and Monty and Goldberg, oh, I love those guys,” Michael Long said. “They feel like friends of mine. I mean, they’re in my living room every night.

Thanks to the Royals, Michael Long got to see every inch of Kauffman Stadium. It’s a day he said he will never forget.

